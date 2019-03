In Jammu & Kashmir, unidentified gunmen suspected to be terrorists shot dead a civilian in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town this afternoon.

As per the police, the gunmen fired upon a man, in his mid-30s near J&K Bank branch in Baramulla town leaving him in a pool of blood in a critical condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

The dead man is identiffied as Majid Bhat, also known as Raju Mistry. He belonged to Khwaja Bagh area of Baramulla.