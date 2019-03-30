Former minister joins BJP

In Uttar Pradesh, senior Samajwadi Paty leader and former minister Chaudhary Virendra Singh has joined BJP. Chaudhary Virendra Singh is an MLC of SP. His tenure as MLC will end in 2021. Singh joined BJP today in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Singh joined BJP along with several leaders from western Uttar Pradesh. Singh, a six-time MLA, is said to have a big influence in politics of western Uttar Pradesh. The Joining of Singh, a prominent Gujjar leader of west UP, in BJP will certainly have an effect in the upcoming elections.