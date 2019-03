In Badminton, India’s ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth has entered into the finals of the India Open. He beat China’s Huang yuxiang in the semi-final 14-21 21-16 21-19. In the final, Srikanth will face second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Meanwhile, India’s Parupalli Kashyap lost his semifinal clash against Viktor Axelsen 11-21, 17-21.

In the women’s Singles semi-final, P.V. Sindhu crashed out after losing her semifinal clash 21-23, 18-21 to He Bingjiao of China.