IPL 2019; CSK Rope in Kuggeleijn as Replacement for Ngidi

Chennai Super Kings have arranged New Zealand’s fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for injured Lungi Ngidi. The information was reported on Monday. No substitute announced for David Willey has been announced yet. David Willey has decided to go out from the team due to family reasons

Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. After further scanning, the player has discovered that he is having four week old muscle cramps.

In order to replace Lungi specific players have to be selected. It was in this context that Scott Kuggeleijn was taken. The team has confirmed that he will be joining the team next week.