Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019; CSK Rope in Kuggeleijn as Replacement for Ngidi

Mar 30, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Chennai Super Kings have arranged New Zealand’s fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for injured Lungi Ngidi. The information was reported on Monday. No substitute announced for David Willey has been announced yet. David Willey has decided to go out from the team due to family reasons

Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. After further scanning, the player has discovered that he is having four week old muscle cramps.

In order to replace Lungi specific players have to be selected. It was in this context that Scott Kuggeleijn was taken. The team has confirmed that he will be joining the team next week.

Tags

Related Articles

Narcotics in prison, anonymous letter reaches officials

Jan 14, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Some toss the butts and some kick it out

May 15, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

Go cashless and you can buy liquor and it is like this in UP

Feb 4, 2018, 06:34 am IST

Rahul a failed leader who runs off to US to lecture, says Amit Shah

Sep 12, 2017, 05:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close