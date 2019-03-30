IPL: Setback to Chennai Super kings; David Willy will not play in this season

In Indian PrPremiereague, the present champions get a major setback as their main palyer will notbe in this season. Chennai Super Kings the defending champions in the IPL will not have a super star in their fianl eleven in this season.

The English allrounder David Willey will not play for his team in this season. He quit this season because of some personal domestic problems. Willey himself announced his decision. The team has not yet announced the substitute for him.

His wife his deleivered their ssecond child recently. She is going through some health problems. So it is neccessary for his presence in the family, David Willey explained his decision.

Willey, the English Pace bowler has not palyed for England in the West Indies tour of the team.