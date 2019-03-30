KeralaLatest News

KIIFB Masala Bond: CM Pinarayi Vijayan express his gratitude to the investors

Mar 30, 2019, 03:30 pm IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his gratitude to the foreign investors who invested in the ‘Masala Bond’ of Kerala Infrastrucutre Investment Fund Board(KIIFB). Pinarayi in his social media handle expressed his gratitiude. KIIFB, the sprecial purpose vehicle designed by the Kerala government to gather investment for infrastructure development has created history by grabbing 2150 crore rupees by Masala bond.

Pinarayi in his Facebook page wrote, ” Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has created history today (29th March 2019) by successfully completing its debut international issue by closing Rs. 2150 Crore Masala Bond. I extend my gratitude to the global investors on behalf of the people of Kerala for having put their trust in KIIFB and the government of Kerala”.

Read Pinarayi’s FB post:

???? ????????????? ??????????????????? ?????????? ???? ????????? 2150 ???? ??? ??????????? ????? ??????????????? ?????…

Gepostet von Pinarayi Vijayan am Freitag, 29. März 2019

