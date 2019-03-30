Latest NewsIndia

Liquor, gold, drugs and unaccounted money worth Rs1253 crores seized by Election Commission

Mar 30, 2019
The Election Commission has announced that after the dates for the general election has declared, the EC officials has seized Rs1253 crore worth money and other things. The election commission in a statement informed that it had seized unaccounted cash, huge quantities of illicit liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth over 1253 crore rupees since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

Gujarat is on top of the list with total seizures worth over 506 crore rupees, followed by Tamil Nadu over 153 crore rupees, Andhra Pradesh over 142 crore rupees and Uttar Pradesh with over 119 crore rupees.

The commissional officials has seized over 250 crore rupees cash from all over the country. Drugs and narcotics worth 675 crore rupees, precious metals worth 183 crore rupees, liquor worth over 122 crore rupees and freebies worth 22 crore rupees were also seized.

 

