MS Dhoni Fans are Angry After Gambhir Picked Sanju as the Best Wicket Keeper Batsman in India. Check these Tweets

Sanju Samson scored his second IPL century and joined an elite club yesterday although his knock was overshadowed by David Warner’s pyrotechnics and eventually Rajasthan lost the match.

Sanju’s knock though was well appreciated by fans and experts alike. He was attacking from the outset and kept the run-rate on the higher side even when Rahane was watchful at the start of the innings.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Sanju is the best Indian wicket-keeper batsman and that he should be in the squad for World Cup.

“I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia” wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

Apparently, fans of MS Dhoni has not liked this comment from Gambhir as they vented their frustration through Twitter. Fans alleged that Gambhir has always been against Dhoni. Check out these Tweets.

Very irresponsible comment gautam ….. He cant match the exp and skills of mahi bhai and the power hitting of pant…and btw DD was so good in IPL last year and KKR is so good from previous two years…now i understand why ? — Aashish Sood (@aashishksood) March 29, 2019

Rishab Pant want to know your location ???? — Pinkesh sen (@senpinkesh) March 29, 2019

No Ther is @RishabPant777 ! We need leftAndStriker More the We have Righthandstriker so Much ! — G U R U (@cinemapaithyam) March 29, 2019

seriously

One innings

And best wk batsman

Dhoni pant… What they are doing

? ? — Samrat Shrishrimal (@SamratShrishri1) March 29, 2019

*best 4th batsman, not best "wicketkeeper" batsman!! No one can replace Dhoni.

Requesting @narendramodi to hand him some work in Delhi BJP, keep him out of IPL. ?? — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) March 29, 2019

This shows he is clearly jealous of Dhoni(his interviews) and Rishabh Pant (commentary, happenings in DDCA and Delhi Daredevils)

You lost my respect Gambhir.

Samson is a one match player — A man living on Earth ® (@CricextOfficial) March 30, 2019

oh god how jealous he is with MSD… nothing learned — Bunny (@sanjayjr919) March 29, 2019

We all know that you are always against Dhoni. Anyhow @BCCI won’t consider your thoughts and comments. Thank you for your time. ??? — ©?hã®???ë (@vctwitz) March 29, 2019