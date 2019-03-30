Latest NewsSports

MS Dhoni Fans are Angry After Gambhir Picked Sanju as the Best Wicket Keeper Batsman in India. Check these Tweets

Mar 30, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sanju Samson scored his second IPL century and joined an elite club yesterday although his knock was overshadowed by David Warner’s pyrotechnics and eventually Rajasthan lost the match.

Sanju’s knock though was well appreciated by fans and experts alike. He was attacking from the outset and kept the run-rate on the higher side even when Rahane was watchful at the start of the innings.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Sanju is the best Indian wicket-keeper batsman and that he should be in the squad for World Cup.

“I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia” wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

Apparently, fans of MS Dhoni has not liked this comment from Gambhir as they vented their frustration through Twitter. Fans alleged that Gambhir has always been against Dhoni. Check out these Tweets.

