Pakistan to provide visa on arrival for Saudi citizens

Mar 30, 2019, 08:23 pm IST
Pakistan will issue Saudi Arabian citizens visas on arrival. Pakistan has withdrawn the condition of acquiring a visa for Saudi citizens visiting the country. The condition for visa and fees for Saudi citizens has been abolished and now Saudi’s could get a   visa at the airport.

Pakistan Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has informed this in Saudi Capital Riyadh. He hoped that this decision will attract a large number of Saudis to Pakistan and it will help boost the tourism industry of the country.

The Pakistani Minister also that Pakistan would support Saudi Arabia in promoting of culture and has already offered services of Pakistani artists, calligraphers, actors and film directors for enhancing its cultural activities.

