SHOCKING! JeM Terrorists Use US Made Rifles Used by Pakistan Army

Mar 30, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Terrorist Organisations based in Pakistan works with the blessings and able support of Pakistan army is no secret but then it’s hard to digest the fact that the terrorists are even using the guns used by the Pak Army.

Security forces, earlier in the day, seized a US-made M4 rifle after the early morning encounter with two top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. Both terrorists were killed in the encounter.

The seizure of the American rifle, the senior official cited above said, again establishes a link between the terror group and elements within the Pakistan Army and its Special Forces. This is the second time American rifles have been captured from terrorists.

Last year, security forces had found a similar American rifle on Usman Haider, Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s nephew.

