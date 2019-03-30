Latest NewsSports

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Championship: South Korea beats India in final

Mar 30, 2019, 11:18 pm IST
Ipoh (Malaysia): Indian hockey player Simranjeet in action against Korea in the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019, in Ipoh, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI3_30_2019_000192B)

In Hockey, India has lost to South Korea in the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Championship at Ipoh in Malaysia today. The world number 17 South Korea defeated world number 5 India in a shootout 4 -2 .

In the stipulated time both the teams had scored 1 goal each. Till the half time, India was leading for one goal. Simaranjit Singh hit the goal for India. Jang Jong Hyun scored the equalising goal for South Korea. In the shootout, the Indians missed their first, fourth and fifth attempts and converted just two, while the Koreans just missed their third strike .

India has won the title five times earlier. South Korea has earlier win the title two times.

Hosts Malyasia beat Canada 4-2 and secured the third position. Asian games gold medalist Japan stood at the 5thplace defeating Poland 6-1.

