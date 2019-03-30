Technology

The new Honda Accord is different from the old one in these aspects; read to know more

Mar 30, 2019, 08:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

  1. The design of the new Accord will remind you of the latest Civic. Yes, the new Honda Accord almost follows the same look that the new Civic has.

2. Tenth-gen Accord is shorter but has a longer wheelbase than the ninth-gen model. ( 2776mm to     2830mm )

3. New Accord is also wider than the current model sold in India. (1849mm to 1862mm)

4. Engine options include a new 1.5-liter turbo-charged VTEC along with the 2.0-litre petrol hybrid.

The 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine currently offered with the Accord Hybrid in India is also offered on the new tenth-generation Accord in Thailand. When the new Accord comes to India, Honda is likely to offer it only with the 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine

5. New features include a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, and remote engine start.

The new tenth-generation Accord gets a free-standing 8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay. It also gets a HUD (Head Up Display) for the driver along with a 7-inch TFT screen that acts as the instrument cluster.

6. Tenth-gen Accord gets a bunch of new safety tech from Honda.

