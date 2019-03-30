UAE to give citizenship to 6000 illegal residents

UAE will provide citizenship to 6000 illegal residents in the country. The decision was made after a instrucution from Sharja ruler H.H. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi.

Another 2000 cases are also in consideration. They will provided with UAE citizenship before the month of ‘Ramdan’, confirmed the Supreme Council Member Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi.

The Sheikh H.H. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, made this decison after hearing a plea of a illegal residing women during a Radio programme.