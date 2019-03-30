Latest NewsTechnology

WATCH; This new Ghost Advertisement of 'BMW' will make you laugh

Mar 30, 2019, 11:28 pm IST
An isolated road surrounded by pine trees in the dark. Shocking sounds flutter in the air. A car is moving through the road and suddenly it happened. A ghost appears in front of the car making it stop as soon as possible. The ghost surrounds the car and opens the door. What happened next will make you laugh until your stomach aches.

This is an advertisement which have been getting viral for the past few hours on YouTube and social media. This is the advertisement from German luxury car maker BMW Autonomous.

This awesome video  is telecasted with a tag line ” There is nothing to worry in autonomous driving”

