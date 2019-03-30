Whats App won’t work on these smartphones anymore

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has decided to end support for certain smartphones. The social media giant WhatsApp owned by Facebook has announced that it would end support for Android 2.3.7, Nokia Series 40 (S40). and iOS 7 in 2020. Users of these devices will be able to continue using the app but can no longer create new accounts.

Starting 2019, phones of several Nokia series that use Series 40 ( S40 ) as their operating system will no longer be able to run the instant messaging app WhatsApp.

You will, however, still be able to use WhatsApp on the device though, according to the Dignited.

The Nokia S40 OS was seen in the company’s mid-tier devices like Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301, Nokia 515.

WhatsApp stopped support for BlackBerry 7 and BlackBerry 10 devices in 2017. In June 2018, the messaging app had stopped support for Android versions older than 2.3.3, Windows Phone 8.0 and older, iPhone 3GS/iOS 6, Nokia Symbian S60 and BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10