WHATSAPP UPDATE: Single tap to play more than one voice note on Watapp

Wats app is now working towards a new feature which enables the user to play the voice notes in a consecutive manner one after the another with a single tap.

If you are receiving multiple voice notes from your friend you could now play the whole voice clips one after another with the single tap. this new feature enables the user to no to press the play button for each audio file.

This new feature will be present on beta version of the WhatsApp series.

“To verify if the feature is enabled for you, you can ask a friend to send two voice messages: play the first voice message and, if the second one automatically played, the feature is available for you ” the team confirmed