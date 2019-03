In Bihar, 13 bogies of Surat bound Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express derailed near Gautamsthan railway station in Saran district this morning. No casualty has been reported. Sources said, 4 passengers received minor injuries.

Rail traffic on Chhapra- Gorakhpur rail section has been stopped due to the accident. Trains on this section have been diverted to alternative routes.