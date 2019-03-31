Latest NewsInternational

3 civilians killed in terror attack

Mar 31, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Burkino Faso, three civilians were killed in a terror attack at Yendere in the Western part of the country, near the border with Ivory Coast. The town was attacked by a group of armed individuals, two of whom were killed by authorities.

Three civilians, all passengers in a public transport vehicle, were killed. This is the first attack in the violence-ridden country to claim lives so near the border with Ivory Coast.

Human Rights Watch says dozens of civilians have been killed and tens of thousands have fled their homes in the north so far this year.

Tags

Related Articles

Jignesh Mewani jokes about Smriti Irani’s name

Jan 18, 2018, 12:05 pm IST

‘Next PM Rahul Gandhi’ : Congress begins proxy campaign for 2019 polls

Feb 5, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

IAF officer arrested in Delhi for conducting spy work for ISI

Feb 9, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Porn star dies after backlash to controversial tweet!!!

Dec 7, 2017, 12:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close