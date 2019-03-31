3 civilians killed in terror attack

In Burkino Faso, three civilians were killed in a terror attack at Yendere in the Western part of the country, near the border with Ivory Coast. The town was attacked by a group of armed individuals, two of whom were killed by authorities.

Three civilians, all passengers in a public transport vehicle, were killed. This is the first attack in the violence-ridden country to claim lives so near the border with Ivory Coast.

Human Rights Watch says dozens of civilians have been killed and tens of thousands have fled their homes in the north so far this year.