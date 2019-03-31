BJD sitting MP Arjun Charan Sethi joins BJP

Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi on Saturday resigned from the party after he and his son Abhimanyu Sethi were denied tickets to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik replaced Sethi, the eight-time, with Manjulata Mandal, the wife of sitting party MLA Muktikant Mandal, in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency.

“Odisha: Arjun Charan Sethi resigned from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after his son Abhimanyu Sethi wasn’t given a ticket from the party; has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son,” the news agency ANI reported.