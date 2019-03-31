Latest NewsIndia

Can’t Find Enough Supporters, Kamal Hassan Forced to Stop his Campaign

Mar 31, 2019, 09:37 am IST
Less than a minute

Kamal Hassan’s party Makkal Neethi Mayyam has suffered some early setbacks. In a discouraging and despiriting sign, the party is facing a shortage of supporters to take part in the party programmes, even after announcing candidates for all the constituencies.

Despite the Ulaganayagan himself coming for the campaign, it has not managed to create enough spirit or draw more crowds. At Sriperumbudur, the campaign had to be stopped half way since they couldn’t find enough people to support the campaign. The star who came in an open jeep to campaign votes for M Sreedharan eventually returned.

There were just a few people around and this discouraged Kamal as he soon fled the scene.

