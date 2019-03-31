‘Certificate of Good Conduct’ becomes mandatory for new work visa in UAE ; Guidelines

The UAE government has announced that those who seek jobs in the country must submit a Certificate of Good Conduct (CGC) from the respected countries. The new rule came in to effect from February 4 2019. This new law is applicable only to new work visas. Those who already working in UAE who wants to switch their jobs no need to submit this.

According to the UAE authorities, those who want to obtain new works visas in UAE must submit a police clearance from their home countries or the countries of their residence for the past five years. By this move, the UAE wants to ensure that all expats who wish to work in UAE are subjected to security checks and thus by ensuring the security of the society.

The certificate will only be applicable for the worker concerned and not his/her dependents. Those coming to the country on a visit, tourist or student visas are not required to get the certificate either.

The Dubai police confirmed that an expatriate who comes to the UAE as a new employee will have to get a good conduct certificate from their home country before the visa can be issued. But the certificate is not mandatory if an existing resident is switching jobs within the country.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police for criminal investigation affairs, claimed that this new screening will certainly prevent criminals from entering UAE. The new procedure will also help those involved in financial cases to clear their names and come back or continue to work in the country, he aded.

Good Conduct Certificate explained

Good conduct certificate is a certificate issued by the country of origin of an expat who is coming to the UAE on a work visa. If he/she had been residing in any other country than his/her home country, the expat needs to produce the certificate from that country.

> How can it be obtained?

It is usually issued by the police or ministry of external affairs in a resident’s home country. It then needs to be ratified by the state’s mission, as well as the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

> Is the certificate required for switching jobs within the UAE?

It is not mandatory for residents switching jobs within the country. However, it is up to the employer if they want a new recruit to produce the document.

> Do dependents of residents have to get the certificate?

The certificate will only be applicable for the worker concerned and not his/her dependents

> Who else are exempted from obtaining it?

Those coming to the UAE on visit, tourist or student visas.

> Documents required to apply for a good conduct certificate in UAE

Valid Emirates ID and an active email address

> How much you have to pay for the certificate?

UAE National – Dh100; Residents – Dh200; from outside the UAE – Dh300 plus Dh10 Knowledge fee and Dh10 Innovation fee

guidelines for Indian expats

If applying from UAE

Indian job seekers looking to apply for a good conduct certificate or a police clearance certificate (PCC) in the UAE can apply via BLS International Services Ltd, a specialist service provider of outsourcing for a visa, passport, consular, and attestation services.

If you are an expat from Kerala, applicants can approach district police chiefs for the certificate, who will check the affidavit and the application, with the help of special branch police. The Kerala Police issued directives to all the district police chiefs to speed up procedures regarding the issuance of police clearance certificates.