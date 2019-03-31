KeralaLatest News

CONFIRMED! The Decision on Rahul Gandhi Contesting From Wayanad is Finally Taken

Mar 31, 2019, 11:10 am IST
After a lot of dramas and uncertainties, the decision on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad is finally taken, It has been confirmed that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi  WILL CONTEST FROM WAYANAD.  The official announcement on this was made by A.K Antony. Wayanad DCC said that it is thrilled to have Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad.

Speculations about Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat had been doing the rounds for a time. All the well-wishers of Congress party were getting impatient at the delay of the announcement about Rahul’s candidature. Wayanad seat is considered as a stronghold of Congress party.

