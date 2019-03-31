Congress and CPI(M) Lock Horns at Alathur on Poster-Controversy

Alathur constituency in Kerala shot into controversies after Deepa Nishanth’s Facebook post criticizing the mode of a campaign of Congress candidate Ramya Haridas came up. Congress leaders rallied support for Ramya Haridas and soon there was a war of words between leaders of Congress and Communist party. Now just when that debate seemed settled, another controversy has come up from Alathur.

The latest issue is that the posters of the Communist symbol were found over Ramya Haridas’ face in posters. Such posters have been found in many parts of the constituency. where the CPI(M) symbol was pasted over Ramya’s face. Congress leaders said that CPI(M) has been resorting to such methods out of their fear of defeat.

VT Balram on Facebook said that there is a scratch and win the contest at Alathur and you can scratch the posters to see who is winning(implying that if you scratch the cpi(M) symbol, the face of Ramya would be revealed underneath.

Ramya Haridas said that initially, CPI(M) had attempted to stop her voice(they had mocked her campaign through singing) and now they are blocking her face too.