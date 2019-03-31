Latest NewsPolitics

Congress is india’s political future, says Shatrughan Sinha

Mar 31, 2019, 09:24 am IST
Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has finally quit the BJP, feels that the Congress is the political future of India.

I have joined hands with Soniaji, Rahul and Priyanka. I am now a part of the Congress,he said.

I joined hands with them (BJP) because of the great leaders like L.K. Advaniji and Atal Bihariji. Leadership has to change. Today the Congress is in the hands of Rahul Gandhi,he added.

I think the Congress is the political future of India. It saw India through its toughest times. It’s time to give them another chance,Sinha said.

