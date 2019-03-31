Latest NewsIndia

Countdown begins for defence satellite Emisat launch

Mar 31, 2019
The countdown for the Monday morning launch of a new variant of the Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying electronic intelligence satellite, Emisat for the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) began on Sunday, the Indian space agency said.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the countdown began at 6.27 a.m. at the rocket port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Along with the Emisat, the rocket will carry 28 third-party satellites and also demonstrate its new technologies like three different orbits.

The ISRO said the rocket will first put the 436 kg Emisat into a 749 km orbit.

After that, it will be brought down to put into orbit the 28 satellites at an altitude of 504 km.

This will be followed by bringing the rocket down further to 485 km when the fourth stage/engine will turn into a payload platform carrying three experimental payloads: (a) Automatic Identification System (AIS) from ISRO for Maritime satellite applications capturing messages transmitted from ships (b) Automatic Packet Repeating System (APRS) from AMSAT (Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation), India – to assist amateur radio operators in tracking and monitoring position data and (c) Advanced Retarding Potential Analyser for Ionospheric Studies (ARIS) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) – for the structural and compositional studies of ionosphere, the space agency said.

The whole flight sequence will take about 180 minutes from the rocket`s lift off slated at 9.27 a.m. on Monday.

