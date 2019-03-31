IndiaNEWS

“Do you know how to cook?” student asks Priyanka Gandhi 

Mar 31, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Amidst of this soaring political temperature the congress ace campaigner Priyanka Gandhi has now shared that she loves to cook as a replay to a question which has been asked by a student in an interactive section held on Sunbeam school in Faizabad.

The ace campaigner has said that she loves cooking ever since form the age of 15 and love to spend time in the kitchen.

I am a good cook and love cooking since the age of 15. I love cooking Italian food and am good at it. Whenever I come back home I love to cook.” she said.

When she was asked to share her dream about future India Priyanka said that she waned to see an India where Religion was never questioned. she again added that she wants future India to not to treat women the way they are treated now.

