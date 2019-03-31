Ex-minister Arjun Sethi Quits BJD, joins BJP

Ahead of the elections the veteran leader from BJD, Arjun Charsn Sethi resigned from the party and now joined BJP. Sethi was six-time Loksabha member from Bhadrak constituency now has tendered his resignation to party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Apart from resigning from the primary membership of the party, the veteran also quits from the member of Parliament as well as from the post of district president. Sethi told media that he was not given an opportunity to meet Naveen Patnaik but was not given a chance. He even added that it is embarrassing to keep waiting for such a long time in this old age.

“I wanted to meet Naveen Patnaik but was not given an appointment. I waited for four hours but failed to meet him. At this old age, it was embarrassing that I had to wait for so long. I am pained that neither I nor my son was given ticket to contest in the ensuing polls,” Mr Sethi told media.