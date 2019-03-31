Facebook monitors who can ‘Go Live’ after New Zealand Christian church attack

The Facebook corporations officer Sheryl Sandberg has informed that the company will monitor the facility to ” Go Live” on the basis of certain criteria in the aftermath of the massacre that happened in the Christ Church in New Zealand.

A lone gunman has killed 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand and he posted the video live stream through Facebook. The company has identified 900 more clippings from the same online source. These portions were posted into different community groups in Australia and New Zealand.

Last week the company has removed 1.5 million videos( portions of the online streaming) from Facebook.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network with 2.7 billion users, has faced growing discontent over its approach to privacy and user data amid increasing concerns over its advertising practices.