Wednesday and Thursday, the 3rd and 4th of April, have been announced as the official public holiday for Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday by the Omani government for public sector employees and private sector institutions.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said announced this in a royal decree.

By this Oman, residents will get a three-day holiday, including the weekly off on Friday. The pubkic holidays in UAE are not yet announced.