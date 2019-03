A MiG-27 aircraft crashed at Godana village in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Sunday, IAF sources said.

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft was on a “routine mission” from Jodhpur while it crashed in Sirohi, about 180 km away, as per the report of news agency ANI.

Earlier in February, an IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.