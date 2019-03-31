India set to launch satellite to locate ‘enemy radar’

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C45 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on April 1. “An evening in Sriharikota! All set for the launch of #PSLVC45 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on April 1 at 09:30 am. On board EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites. Our updates will continue,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of ISRO. NDTV reported that this will be the first time the (ISRO) is inviting common people to view the launch.

“It’s a way of optimising launch costs since it becomes a three-in-one mission,” ISRO chairman K Sivan told NDTV.Sivan said the main passenger is the EMISAT, a satellite for the DRDO and it is a strategic satellite. The report added that the low-earth orbit satellite will monitor and give locations for enemy radar sites deep in their territory. Till now, India was using airplanes as early warning platforms, but this satellite will give a space-based platform to locate enemy radars.

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) was launched on January 24. PSLV-C44 successfully injected Microsat-R andKalamsat-V2 satellites into their designated orbits.

This is a significant development as on March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.“