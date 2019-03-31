Latest NewsGulf

Indian degrees to get equivalency in UAE

Mar 31, 2019
The UAE government will issue equivalency to all Indian degrees that match the set criteria, a move that comes as a huge relief for expats having difficulty in getting jobs in the Gulf country.UAE equivalency on Indian degrees is mandatory for Indians to work in the UAE.

Indian Ambassador Navdeep Singh Suri discussed the issue with UAE Education Minister Hussain Bin Ibrahim last week. Following the discussions, the Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates notified that it has no objection to the equivalency of those degrees that meets all other certificate equivalency criteria.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said the ministry has agreed to accept Indian academic and professional certificates after the embassy issued clarifications on the issue of the external and internal marks mentioned in mark lists.

Those applications that have been rejected previously will be reviewed and equivalency letters would be issued after meeting all other certificate equivalency conditions.

