ISRO builds stadium for people to watch Rocket launch

Mar 31, 2019, 06:32 am IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with the intention of spreading awareness on Space activities, has decided to open its door to the people. ISRO’s latest initiative will allow people to witness the exciting rocket launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The Monday launch of PSLV-C45 will be the first launch which spectators can witness from the agency. ISRO’s initiative is similar to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), which allows people in the US to witness the space actions and rocket launches live.

ISRO has prepared a new stadium in order to facilitate the viewing of the rocket launches. The stadium can accommodate 5,000 people according to the reports.

