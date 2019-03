Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the country’s latest observation satellite EMISAT tomorrow.

The launch vehicle PSLV-C45 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota at 9:27 AM with EMISAT and 28 other customer payloads. The countdown for the launch mission is progressing smoothly at the launchpad. The countdown for the launch of EMISAT along with 28 foreign satellites began at 06:27 am today.