MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath Predicts the Number of Seats BJP is Going to Get in Loksabha Polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday had made some bold predictions regarding the number of seats Congress and BJP are going to get in the upcoming Loksabha polls. As one would expect from a Congress MP, the numbers are skewed in favour of Congress.

Kamal said that the Congress would win 22 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He also said that the BJP would not cross 160 seats across the country in the upcoming elections while speaking at an event where many leaders from BJP joined Congress.

Nath said BJP would not increase its tally states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP won’t get more than 160 seats this time,” Nath claimed.