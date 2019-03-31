Latest NewsPolitics

‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ : PM Modi to interact with people from 500 places Today

Mar 31, 2019, 08:45 am IST
Less than a minute

With the Lok Sabha elections just few days away, the campaigning by political parties is at its full swing. While the Congress has made its biggest pre-poll promise of minimum income guarantee, the BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.

Several BJP bigwigs, including party chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, will take part in ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign via video-conferencing in Delhi today.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a joint rally with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The former will also address election rallies in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada and Anantpur, followed by another one in Karnataka.

On the other hand, BJP chief Amit Shah will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and Nagina.

Tags

Related Articles

volkswagen-ameo

Volkswagen launches Ameo Pace Special Edition in India

Apr 16, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

US Airstrike in Yemen kills Top Al-Qaida commander

Jun 23, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Apple’s 2019 Macbook Pro to have these Features?

Feb 18, 2019, 03:41 pm IST

Iran President asks Imran Khan to take firm action against terror groups in Pakistan

Mar 10, 2019, 07:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close