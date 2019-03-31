‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ : PM Modi to interact with people from 500 places Today

With the Lok Sabha elections just few days away, the campaigning by political parties is at its full swing. While the Congress has made its biggest pre-poll promise of minimum income guarantee, the BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.

Several BJP bigwigs, including party chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, will take part in ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign via video-conferencing in Delhi today.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a joint rally with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The former will also address election rallies in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada and Anantpur, followed by another one in Karnataka.

On the other hand, BJP chief Amit Shah will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and Nagina.