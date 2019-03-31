Mamootty – Nadirshsh film titled as ‘I am a disco dancer’

Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty will team up with director Nadirshah. The film titled as I am a Disco Dancer is touted to be a comedy thriller. Nadirshah himself confirmed this in a recent interview.

Apart from the news that the megastar will be playing the lead role, there is no other information available about the film. The filmmakers are keeping all other details under wraps. ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’, will be bankrolled by Ashiq Usman and scripted jointly by Rajesh Paravoor and Rajesh Panavalli.

Nadirshah made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Amar Akbar Anthony in 2015 and his second directorial was Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan in 2016. Both of these films were big hits. He is currently wielding the megaphone for Mera Naam Shaji, which has Asif Ali, Biju Menon and Baiju playing the lead roles. He has also committed for a film with his close friend and business partner Dileep. The movie titled ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan’ is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor of ‘Thondimuthalum Driksashiyum’ fame.