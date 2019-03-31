Man gets three-month jail for second marriage

A court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to three months of jail for secretly contracting a second marriage without the consent of his first wife. Lahore Cantonment Court awarded the sentence to Shoaib Zahid, a businessman, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for contracting the second marriage without “mandatory permission of his first wife”.

Complainant Rabia Younas told the court that her husband had contracted the second marriage secretly.

Under the 2014 Muslim Family law, no man during the subsistence of an existing marriage shall except contract another marriage, nor shall any such marriage contracted without such permission be registered under this law.