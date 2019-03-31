Mehbooba Mufti Says Jammu and Kashmir Will not Stay With India If Article 370 is Revoked

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday that the relationship between the Union and the state would be over if Article 370 of the Constitution is revoked. She was responding to a statement from Arun Jaitley who said that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir should be repealed and said Article 35A, which restricts non-permanent residents to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir, is “constitutionally vulnerable” and also hampering economic development of the state.

“Jaitley must understand this. It is not an easy thing to say. If you scrap (Article) 370, your relation with J-K will be over,” Ms.. Mufti said.

“Because if you have given us a special position in the Constitution of India and you break that position, then we will have to rethink whether we would even want to stay with you without conditions,” she said.