Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan again violates ceasefire

Mar 31, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute
loc-ceasefire-violations-trooper-succumbs-injuries

Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Line of Control. Pakistani troops resorted to shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Pakistani forces resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in the Nowshera sector.

Indian troops retaliated effectively. The firing, which began at 9 AM, is still continuing.

Yesterday, one civilian was injured in indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district.

Tags

Related Articles

Gujarat Polls 2017 : Congress should not harbour any illusion about Gujarat poll result,says BJP

Dec 10, 2017, 07:29 am IST

Honda launches CB Unicorn 150 ABS in India

Feb 26, 2019, 08:04 pm IST

JUST IN: Big fire outburst in Sharjah industrial area, smokes are still coming out

Nov 16, 2017, 03:44 pm IST

These are the best Android browsers with powerful gesture support

Jul 23, 2018, 08:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close