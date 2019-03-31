Pakistan again violates ceasefire

Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Line of Control. Pakistani troops resorted to shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Pakistani forces resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in the Nowshera sector.

Indian troops retaliated effectively. The firing, which began at 9 AM, is still continuing.

Yesterday, one civilian was injured in indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district.