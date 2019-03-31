CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on March 30 wrote to the Election Commission insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to nation over the ASAT launch was “a gross violation” of the MCC because after his speech the PM claimed he was a “chowkidar not only on land and air but also in outer space”.

Yechury’s letter to the Chief Election Commissioner comes a day after an election commission team declared that Modi’s address on the successful test-firing of an anti-satellite missile did not violate provisions of the model code of conduct.

The poll panel had constituted the committee to look into the PM’s speech upon complaint by Yechury and other opposition parties. A copy of the EC’s Friday report was also sent to Yechury.

In his Saturday letter, Yechury said the EC made a “narrow interpretation” of his complaint.