Police kill 14 Maoist rebels

Mar 31, 2019, 09:28 pm IST
In Maoist, police killed 14 suspected communist rebels after they opened fire during the implementation of the search warrants raids in a central province. The police, backed by soldiers, were carrying out house searches in Negros Oriental province on Saturday related to a criminal investigation when the 14 men exchanged fire with officers

15 other suspects were arrested while six suspected insurgents and rebel supporters escaped. Grenades, pistols, rifles and assorted live ammunition were recovered during the operation.

Human rights and farmers’ groups condemned the killings of the men they said were farmers, including two village chiefs, and called for an independent investigation.

The Philippines had been talks with Maoist rebels, since 1986 but President Rodrigo Duterte ended negotiations in 2017 due to rebel attacks .

