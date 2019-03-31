Prime Minister’s Facebook post goes viral

A Facebook post by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem has gone viral in social Media. In the post, she has shared a picture and wrote” I’ve struggled for words these last two weeks and so I haven’t placed any here. So for now, I will just leave this picture. It captures so much ….”.

I’ve struggled for words these last two weeks and so I haven’t placed any here. So for now, I will just leave this… Gepostet von Jacinda Ardern am Freitag, 29. März 2019

The Christchurch mosque shootings were two consecutive terrorist attacks at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday Prayer on 15 March 2019. The attacks began at the Al Noor Mosque in the suburb of Riccarton at 1:40 pm, and continued at the Linwood Islamic Centre] at about 1:55 pm. The gunman live streamed the first attack on Facebook Live.

The attacks killed 50 people and injured 50 others.[15][16] A 28-year-old Australian man, described in media reports as a white supremacist and part of the alt-right, was arrested and charged with murder.

The attacks have been linked to an increase in white supremacism and alt-right extremism globally. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem described the attacks as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern New Zealand history.