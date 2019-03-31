Senior Congress leader quits from party to join BJP

Senior Congress leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the party.

A former member of Telangana Legislative Council, Sudhakar Reddy is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He took the decision two days after his term as a member of the Council came to an end.In his resignation letter sent to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he voiced his displeasure over the functioning of state leaders. He alleged that those with money power were given tickets to contest the elections while hardworking party leaders were ignored.

Reddy’s resignations came hours before Gandhi’s arrival to kick-off the party’s campaign for the April 11 elections to all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.The senior leader from Khammam district is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. He might join the party at the BJP rally scheduled in Hyderabad on Monday.