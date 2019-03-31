Snapdeal to launch ‘ Smart Shirt ‘ which could change colours every 30 s

The largest online mart now has decided to launch ” Smart Shirt” on their websites. The ” Patented Technology” will allow the user to change the color of the shirt every 30 s through a mobile application.

The technology is making the impossible things ready to happen. The new technology allows the user to change the colors of your shirt which can be altered using mobile phones.

This smart shirt can really do wonders for people who find it difficult to spend money on buying expensive and different clothes. It is lightweight, comfortable, made with special fiber and is machine washable as per instructions provided with the garment.

The shirt is made using cutting – edge technology. It will allow the user to switch from office mode to evening mode avoiding the task of carrying extra garments.