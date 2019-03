At least 10 coaches of the Chapra-Surat Express train derailed on Sunday morning. Rail services were affected due to the derailment of the Chapra-Surat Express (19046).

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The train left Chapra station at 8 am today. The derailment occurred near Gautamsthan railway station. The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

Further details are awaited.