Taking unauthorized leave may lead to your termination in UAE

As per the UAE ‘Employment Law’ taking unauthorized leave may lead to your termination. Article 120(j) of the Employment Law give authority to an employer to dismiss an employee if he takes an unauthorized leave without a valid reason.

The Article 120(j) of the Employment Law, states: “An employer may dismiss an employee without notice if the employee absents from his work without a valid reason for more than 20 non-consecutive days or more than seven consecutive days.”

Article 89 of the Employment Law give authority to the employer to cancel the remuneration of an employee who fails to join duty after his annual leave. As per this article, an employee may lose his remuneration if he does not join the employment immediately after his leave.

Article 89 of the Employment Law, states: “Subject to the provisions of this law, any employee who fails to resume work immediately after the expiry of his leave shall automatically forfeit his remuneration for the period of his absence, with effect from the day following that on which the leave expires.”