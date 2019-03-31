Three arrested for carrying drugs; 4 kg ganja recovered

The Himachal Pradesh police has arrested three persons from industrial town Baddi for carrying drugs. Over 4 kg ganja was recovered from the three hailing from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Natha (40) of Punjab’s Nawanshahr district, Deepu Ram (23) of Tegra Kangan in Haryana’s Panchkula district and Dev Raj (26) of HP’s Sirmaur district.

An FIR has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at Baddi Police Station.