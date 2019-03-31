Tv Actor Puts Forward a Strange Idea at Court and Rahul Gandhi may not Like it

A struggling television actor from Madhya Pradesh has put forward a bizarre idea at a local family court that may not impress Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Or will he be actually impressed? The actor told court that he will pay maintenance to his estranged wife and daughter after he gets the money from the Congress’ proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).

On March 12, the family court had ordered Anand Sharma (38) to pay an interim monthly maintenance amount of Rs 4,500 to his wife and their 12-year-old daughter, who has been living separately for some time now. A dispute between the couple is pending in court.

His petition, presented in the family court, contended that he performs small roles in TV serials and earns Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per month. It said that he also has to look after his parents.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced the Nyuntam Aay Yojana or Nyay scheme promising minimum income guarantee to every family among the poorest 20 percent and said that they will receive Rs 6,000 a month.