UAE rejects experts report on Yemen

The UAE government has declined a report submitted by experts on Yemen and urged the Human Rights Council to focus on providing support to the Government of Yemen in building institutions to protect human rights in the country. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, in a letter to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet put the UAE government’s stand.

Last year UAE and many other Human Right Council members have decided not to support the renewal of the mandate of the group of experts. The UAE accused that the group of experts misinterpreted and misapplied international law, and presented incorrect claims against the UAE.

Dr Gargash also stressed that Yemen civil war and the humanitarian suffering in Yemen are the direct results of the illegal and violent overthrow in 2014 of the legitimate Government of Yemen by the Houthi militants, and that the UAE’s actions as part of the coalition are undertaken at the request of the legitimate Government of Yemen, in full accordance with international law.

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, reiterated the UAE’s support for the High Commissioner’s mandate and her role in consistently working with member states and other stakeholders to address the human rights challenges around the world, including in Yemen.